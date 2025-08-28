Fuji Europe builds multifunctional facility in Kelsterbach

On an additional usable area of approximately 2,370 square meters, Fuji is building a multifunctional facility that will house warehouse capacity, modern office and meeting spaces, as well as repair and service areas under one roof.

Managing Director Stefan Janssen described the start of the construction project in a press release as a powerful symbol.

“Especially in economically challenging times for our industry, we’re sending a clear message: we are investing in the future – in our customers, in the European market, and in our own continued development,” he said.

The new facility is designed to bring together various business functions in one location. In addition to expanded warehousing, it will include areas for repair and service operations as well as modern office and conference rooms.

This investment is aimed at further optimising the company’s supply chain processes and increasing response speed to customer needs. The new centre will enable greater flexibility and streamline workflows. The facility is also designed to be scalable, providing a foundation for future developments – whether through business growth, new service offerings, or technological innovations. The building is scheduled for completion in 2026.