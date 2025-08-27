SK hynix begins mass production of 321-layer QLC NAND flash

South Korean memory giant SK hynix has announced that it has completed development of its 321-layer 2Tb QLC NAND flash product and has begun mass production. This achievement marks the world’s first implementation of more than 300 layers using QLC technology, setting a new benchmark in NAND density, the company said in a media release.

It plans to release the product in the first half of next year following completion of global customer validation.

To maximize the cost competitiveness of its new product, SK hynix developed a 2Tb device with double the capacity of existing solutions. To address potential performance degradation in large-capacity NAND, the company increased the number of planes, independent operation units within a chip, from 4 to 6. This enables greater parallel processing and significantly enhances simultaneous read performance.

As a result, the 321-layer QLC NAND delivers both higher capacity and improved performance compared to previous QLC products. Data transfer speed has doubled, write performance has improved by up to 56%, and read performance has improved by 18%. In addition, write power efficiency has increased by more than 23%, strengthening competitiveness in AI data centers where low power consumption is critical, the media release said.

The company plans to apply its 321-layer NAND first to PC SSDs, before expanding to enterprise SSDs (eSSD) for data centers and UFS for smartphones. Leveraging its proprietary 32DP technology, which enables the simultaneous stacking of 32 NAND dies in a single package, SK hynix aims to enter the ultra-high-capacity eSSD market for AI servers by achieving twice the integration density.