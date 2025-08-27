Norautron invests in Horten – 30 new jobs created as part of expansion

"We have prepared a special production site with special security measures in order to facilitate this and future productions. The products are to be included in Missile production, which is all I am able to share," says Kenneth Dåstøl, EVP Sales & Marketing, when contacted by Evertiq.

Dåstøl declined to disclose the size of the new facilities, but confirmed that the expansion and the new Kongsberg agreement will create approximately 30 new jobs in Horten.

" We are also growing overall as a company and have increased our workforce by about 100 employees in Horten over the past 18 months," Dåstøl adds.

How long has the project taken from groundbreaking to production start?

"We started in Q4 2023 with sub-assemblies and have gradually increased the scope, and now today signed an agreement to deliver fully tested products."

Norautron states that it has strengthened its position in the defence industry in recent years, with Kongsberg becoming one of its most important customers.

What does the agreement with Kongsberg entail more specifically?

"We have signed an agreement that has a potential of total revenues of 500 million NOK if all options are exercised. Our original relationship started in 2014 with signing a framework agreement, and we have gradually grown the customer relationship YoY the last five years," Dåstøl explains.