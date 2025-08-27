Fluence, ACE launch automated energy storage factory in Vietnam

Fluence Energy and ACE Engineering have announced the completion and opening of a state-of-the-art, automated production facility in Bac Giang Province, Vietnam. The future-ready site is designed to manufacture Fluence’s innovative energy storage solutions, including Gridstack Pro and Smartstack, according to a media release.

With a projected annual manufacturing capacity of 35 GWh, the facility features a fully automated production process that is designed to enhance productivity and safety.

“This facility builds on our deep strategic relationship with ACE Engineering, taking us to the next level of manufacturing excellence,” said Julian Nebreda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fluence. “By combining advanced automation with rigorous quality standards, we believe we are optimally situated to meet stringent customer requirements and deliver competitively at the speed and scale the market demands.”

“This state-of-the-art facility represents an expanding strategic partnership between Fluence and ACE,” said Danny You, Chief Executive Officer of ACE Engineering. “With this initiative, Fluence and ACE will be positioned to provide customers with flexible manufacturing solutions, shorter lead times, and highest quality standards.”

The investment underscores the shared vision of Fluence and ACE Engineering to drive innovation and execution in the energy storage sector, helping to advance the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions, the media release said.

Headquartered in the US and launched by Siemens and ACE, Fluence Energy delivers intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage.