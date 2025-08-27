European EMS industry faces decline in 2025

In 2024, EMS revenues in Europe dropped by 10.6% year-on-year, with the second half declining a further 10.8% compared with the first half. Germany, accounting for over half of the reported revenues, was hit hardest with a 16.6% annual drop and a 12.9% decline from the first to the second half of 2024.

France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland fared better – in some cases even increasing order backlogs – while Germany and Austria saw declines of 3.7% and 10.9% respectively. Inventories fell across Europe by an average of 6.7%, with Germany reducing by 12.1% and Austria by 10.5%.

The first half of 2025 showed a modest recovery with a 3.1% increase compared to the second half of 2024. But compared to the first half of 2024, the trend remained negative: larger EMS companies (over EUR 50 million in turnover) were down 6.6% and smaller companies (under EUR 50 million) down 12.7%.

The full-year 2025 forecast now points to an average decline of 2.1% compared to 2024, with significant regional differences. France (up 11.3%), Switzerland (up 8.5%) and Belgium & the Netherlands (up 6.6%) expect growth, while Austria (down 5.4%) and Germany (down 5.9%) anticipate further contraction.

The survey results, along with a broader market analysis, will first be presented by Mareike Haass from in4ma and Christoph Solka from the Global Electronics Association at Evertiq Expo Gothenburg on 4 September 2025 during the keynote “EMS-Industry, we have a problem.” The discussion on market turmoil will then continue at the IPC EMS Seminar in Paris on 18 September 2025 and conclude at Evertiq Expo Warsaw on 23 October 2025 during the keynote “EMS-Industry, thoughts about the future.”