BMK expands coating capabilities with new heavy-duty line

The system features two coating stations, each equipped with a jetting valve for selective coating and a curtain applicator for uniform coverage of larger surfaces. It also allows dual-sided coating in a single pass and includes an integrated oven with carrier return to support continuous processing. The line can handle assemblies weighing up to ten kilograms, making it suitable for large power electronics, while rapid changeover capabilities offer flexibility across multiple product variants.

BMK states in a press release that the investment demonstrates its commitment to technological leadership and customer-focused solutions.

Managing Director Dr. Bärbel Götz emphasises: "Our new coating line enables us to respond even faster, more precisely, and more flexibly to our customers’ needs. This not only gives us a technological edge but also strengthens our position as a sustainable and reliable partner in electronics manufacturing."

Headquartered in Augsburg, BMK provides electronic engineering and manufacturing services across the full lifecycle of electronic assemblies and devices. The company employs 1,544 people across seven locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Israel, and China.