vivo and Zeiss deepen globsal imaging partnership

The agreement builds on a collaboration that began in 2020 and has produced co-engineered technologies, including Zeiss optics, T* coating, portrait styles, 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, and a teleconverter lens. According to the companies, these innovations have reached more than 22 million users worldwide.

Under the renewed partnership, vivo and Zeiss will continue to develop both hardware and software solutions for imaging, while also focusing on expanding into other imaging applications outside the smartphone sector.