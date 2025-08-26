vivo and Zeiss deepen globsal imaging partnership
–Smartphone maker vivo and optical technology company Zeiss have renewed and expanded their global imaging partnership to explore new imaging technologies beyond smartphones.
The agreement builds on a collaboration that began in 2020 and has produced co-engineered technologies, including Zeiss optics, T* coating, portrait styles, 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, and a teleconverter lens. According to the companies, these innovations have reached more than 22 million users worldwide.
Under the renewed partnership, vivo and Zeiss will continue to develop both hardware and software solutions for imaging, while also focusing on expanding into other imaging applications outside the smartphone sector.
"Over the past few years, we have further advanced our mobile imaging capabilities together with vivo, leveraging the rapid pace of innovation in consumer electronics, efficient team collaboration, and a strategy that prioritises consumer needs. The collaboration between vivo and Zeiss brings the latest imaging technology to consumers and the smartphone industry, and is set to enable the arrival of a new mobile imaging era through adapting professional and iconic imaging technologies. The deepening of our collaboration is undoubtedly a significant milestone," says Andreas Pecher, President & CEO of the ZEISS Group, in a press release.