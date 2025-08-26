Sinbon opens new US manufacturing facility

After moving from a nearby facility in Vandalia, Sinbon has more than doubled its US manufacturing footprint by taking over and revamping the Clayton facility. The new site is scheduled to be fully operational in September.

Backed by approximately USD 8.5 million in investment, the new facility will serve as the hub in Sinbon's network of warehouses in the US to streamline logistics and material flows, improving lead times and service for customers.

It is expected to bring jobs to up to 200 total at the facility and enhance production for industries, including smart manufacturing, automotive, and renewable energy. The launch represents a major milestone in bolstering Sinbon's innovation for US customers, regional supply chain resilience, and long-term regional presence.

The company's US headquarters office is also located nearby in Tipp City, Ohio.

"By opening the new Sinbon facility in Ohio, we have expanded our role in strengthening US value chains and empowering our customers," says Joy Wu, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit at Sinbon, in a press release. "Establishing a stronger presence in the heart of US manufacturing means we can collaborate more closely, respond faster to evolving needs, and deliver solutions that drive innovation and resilience when it matters most."

The new facility will be designed for medium-to-low volume, high-mix production, offering ample space and an optimised layout to accommodate larger products. It will support a range of capabilities, including box build solutions across multiple electronics sectors, and cable assembly—from general to complex and electric vehicle applications—optimised for both single-piece flow and batch production to handle varying volumes and complexity. Additionally, the facility will feature a dedicated area for PCBA, with precise climate control and electrostatic discharge protection, making it suitable for sensitive applications in medical and industrial markets.