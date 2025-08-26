Neuralzome secures $2.4 million to expand robotic solutions

Indian startup Neuralzome Cybernetic has raised USD 2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by 8X Ventures. Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino also participated in the funding round.

The fresh capital will be channelled towards research and development in multi-agent autonomy and vision-based navigation, scaling manufacturing, and expanding into foreign markets, the company said.

The Bengaluru-based company designs teachable, no-code AI agents for real-world autonomy, enabling rapid robot deployment without specialised in-house robotics skills.

“We are developing technologies that overcome key challenges blocking the adoption of robots in real-world scenarios,” said Mohan Sivam, Co-founder of Neuralzome Cybernetic.

Operating as a Robot-as-a-Service model, the startup targets labour-intensive sectors such as orchard management and commercial landscaping. One of its key products called NeuralPilot integrates with the RedPill simulation platform to generate photorealistic digital twins, making complex training possible and reducing the cost and time for on-field operations, according to a report by Entrepreneur.