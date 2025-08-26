Korea Zinc and Lockheed Martin ink MOU on germanium supply

The agreement was finalised on August 25 and is part of ongoing Korea-US efforts to strengthen economic security and reduce dependence on China for strategic minerals.

Under the MOU, Korea Zinc will supply Lockheed Martin with germanium produced entirely outside of China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia. Lockheed Martin will secure priority rights to procure this output, with both companies planning detailed discussions toward a long-term contract. The partnership aims to create a model for private-sector cooperation in establishing “China-free” supply chains for critical rare metals.

Germanium is a strategic material used in defence applications such as night-vision goggles, thermal imaging cameras, and infrared detectors, as well as in space and advanced technology sectors including solar panels for satellites, high-performance semiconductors, LEDs, fiber optics, and superconductors. China currently dominates global production, accounting for roughly 68% of refined output.

Korea Zinc plans to invest approximately KRW 140 billion in a new germanium plant at its Onsan Smelter in Ulsan. Trial operations are expected in 2027, with full production projected in the first half of 2028, yielding high-purity germanium dioxide equivalent to roughly 10 tons of germanium metal.