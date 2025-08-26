© Eltek
PCB |
Eltek receives orders totalling $2.4 million
Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek says it has received orders totalling USD 2.4 million from a defence customer.
The products are to be delivered mainly throughout 2026 and 2027.
"The customer is a leading Israeli defence company, recognised as one of the foremost companies in the country's defence sector. The order relates to products that have previously been supplied to this customer. The PCBs being delivered are critical components in the customer's systems, requiring advanced technological capabilities," commented Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek, in a press release.