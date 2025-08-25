Spaceflux raises €6.2 million to boost space awareness tech

UK startup Spaceflux has successfully closed a £5.4 million (€6.2 million) seed funding round, enabling the company to fast-track the growth of its proprietary global telescope network and push forward innovative space situational awareness (SSA) technologies.

The funding round, co-led by the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S) (managed by Future Planet Capital), Foresight Group, and Blackfinch Ventures, positions Spaceflux to deliver on its ambitious growth plans. The London-based company has also benefited from early support through the Seraphim Space Accelerator as it seeks to strengthen a vital space safety capability that supports government and commercial missions in a rapidly evolving orbital environment, Spaceflux said in a media release.

The company’s ground-based optical sensors track satellites and debris across all orbits, uniquely combining visible and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging, enabling daylight tracking and characterisation of space objects, which expands the observation window beyond night-time operations, delivering 24/7 coverage, the company said.

The new capital will enable Spacefux to scale its global sensor network, upgrade its flagship Cortex analytics platform and expand commercial delivery of its tracking services to satellite operators, insurers and government agencies worldwide.

“As space becomes increasingly essential to our economy, environment and daily lives, it is also becoming more congested and contested,” said Marco Rocchetto, CEO and co-founder of Spaceflux. “This investment strengthens our ability to protect satellite technology that delivers crucial insights to Earth around the clock, reducing collision risks, and supporting a safer, more sustainable space environment for future generations.”

“Spaceflux’s technology offers critical insights to help monitor and safeguard orbital assets – supporting both national security and the wider commercial ecosystem,” said Alex Leigh, Investment Director Defence & Security, UKI2S. “The company is well positioned to scale its impact and meet the needs of customers navigating an increasingly complex space environment.”