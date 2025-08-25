izmomicro ‘achieves breakthrough’ in silicon photonics packaging

izmomicro, an Indian silicon photonics packaging and advanced semiconductor system integration company, has announced a milestone in silicon photonics packaging. The Bengaluru-based company has developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform capable of supporting 32-channel fiber input and output with an insertion loss of less than 2 dB, izmomicro said in a media release.

The module also incorporates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting a new benchmark for the integration of photonic and electronic systems.

By solving the density and precision challenges in silicon photonics, izmomicro has addressed a critical bottleneck for the industry. By breaking through packaging constraints, izmomicro is helping unlock the scalability and efficiency required for hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G/6G networks, the media release said.

“Achieving this level of fiber density with ultra-low insertion loss is a defining moment for izmomicro,” said Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro. “Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future.”

With a state-of-the-art Class 1000 Cleanroom facility in Bengaluru, izmomicro, a specialized division of izmo Ltd., provides design, packaging, and assembly solutions for high-performance computing, telecommunications, AI infrastructure, aerospace and green energy.