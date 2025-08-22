OKI develops Tiling crystal film bonding technology

Japan’s OKI has successfully developed Tiling crystal film bonding technology using its proprietary CFB technology. This technology makes possible the heterogeneous integration of small-diameter optical semiconductor wafers onto 300 mm silicon wafers, and will contribute to the advancement of photonics-electronics convergence technology, the company said in a media release.

OKI aims to achieve early commercialization through collaboration with partner companies and universities.

The Tiling CFB technology developed by OKI allows for 52 repeated tiling operations over the entire surface of a 300 mm silicon wafer using a single 2-inch InP wafer, enabling efficient use of InP-based materials. The InP wafer can be reused as is after transfer to allow material recycling and reuse, helping reduce the environmental burden. Placement accuracy is approximately ±1 μm, with an angular accuracy of ±0.005°. This high accuracy, when combined with OKI’s proprietary 3D intersecting waveguide (Note 4) silicon photonics technology, realizes high-efficiency optical coupling between optical semiconductors and silicon waveguides, the media release said.

Tiling CFB technology will also contribute to the advancement of photonics-electronics convergence technology and reduced environmental burden. OKI plans to strengthen collaboration with device manufacturers to achieve early commercialization of the technology, the Japanese company said.