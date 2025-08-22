Flex confirms damage to Ukrainian facility after missile strike

According to Flex, emergency protocols were activated to evacuate the site, and several employees and contractors were injured and remain hospitalised. The company stated it is providing support to those affected and is in contact with US government officials and agencies.

Flex emphasised that the Mukachevo facility manufactures consumer and lifestyle products and “has no role, past or present, in military or defence production.”

The company has launched its Business Continuity Plan to maintain operations while assessing the full extent of the damage. Flex noted that the Mukachevo plant represents about 1% of its total revenue.