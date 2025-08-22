Entegris to invest $700M in US to enhance semiconductor innovation

Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, in collaboration with the Trump administration has announced USD 700 million in domestic R&D spending over the next several years to accelerate semiconductor innovation in the US.

This investment in R&D projects and related capital expenditures will span its two divisions, Materials Solutions and Advanced Purity Solutions, Entegris said in a media release.

A portion of this investment will be used to develop its Aurora, Illinois location, strategically located between semiconductor hubs in New York, Ohio, Arizona and Texas, into a state-of-the-art US Technology Center. This facility will be a cornerstone to Entegris’ solutions selling strategy focused on maximizing product performance and minimizing time to market, across its complete suite of solutions including its deposition materials, slurries, cleans and CMP pads.

The investments in the US will leverage a strong talent base and demonstrate Entegris’ commitment to supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing and driving technology leadership. This investment complements Entegris’ previous commitment of USD 700 million to development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, CO, the media release said.

“To support the industry’s growth, we have been creating a stronger and more resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem in the US,” said Entegris president and CEO Dave Reeder. “These investments also allow for continued leadership in advanced materials solutions.”

Headquartered in Massachusetts, US, Entegris has approximately 8,200 employees throughout its global operations. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.