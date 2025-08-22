Ecobat announces sale of Germany and Austria operations to Clarios

Ecobat has entered into a binding agreement to sell its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in Germany and Austria to US-based energy storage solutions company Clarios. The transaction includes Ecobat’s facilities in Freiberg and Braubach, Germany, as well as the Arnoldstein operation in Austria, Ecobat said in a media release.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of our German and Austrian operations,” said Tom Slabe, President and CEO of Ecobat. “Upon completion, this transaction — along with the previously announced divestitures of France, Italy, and Battery Distribution — will enable Ecobat to concentrate its efforts on core recycling operations, as well as our global lithium-ion battery business. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond these transactions.”

He added that Clarios’ “expertise and strategic vision” offer a strong foundation for the continued success of these operations in Germany and Austria.

“We’re confident they will continue to foster and enhance the valued relationships we have built with our employees, customers, and suppliers across Europe,” Slabe said

The transaction is expected to close by early 2026, pending regulatory approvals, the media release said. Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

Ecobat is headquartered in Texas, and its operations extend across the US and Europe.