Blueye wins contract to deliver underwater ROVs to Dutch Navy

Norwegian technology company Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a contract to supply underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the Netherlands Royal Navy. The ROV systems will be delivered with advanced capabilities tailored for military engineers and mine countermeasure (MCM) teams, following a competitive tender process involving multiple international providers, according to an online post by Blueye.

The awarded contract highlights the increasing demand for compact, user-friendly underwater systems to support complex military operations in inshore and coastal environments.

The ROV will be used in a wide range of mission profiles including diving operations, surface swimmer and small boat operations, military engineer reconnaissance, harbor protection, and Mine Counter Measure (MCM) operations.

The ROV supplied by Blueye is a robust, portable and modular underwater drone developed to meet the demanding needs of maritime professionals. With its ability to carry a variety of sensors and payloads such as sonars, positioning systems, and intervention tools, the ROV provides high versatility in both military and civilian use cases, the online post said.

The decision to award the contract to Blueye Robotics and RVI Tools was based on several key factors including system reliability, sensor modularity, ease of use, and operational flexibility in challenging environments. The ROV’s lightweight design, long operational runtime, and proven performance from shallow waters to open sea made it a standout solution.

“Together with our highly valued partner, Rutger van Duijn at RVI Tools, we are proud to support the Netherlands Royal Navy with our underwater dual-use ROV technology,” said Christian Gabrielsen, CEO of Blueye Robotics. “This contract demonstrates the global trust in the Blueye ROV platform and reinforces our commitment to developing innovative, easy-to-use tools that enhance mission effectiveness and safety underwater.