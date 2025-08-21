The deal combines a cash payment with newly issued Voltabox shares, with cash making up about 75% of the total consideration and the shares accounting for the rest.

GMS, based in Jockgrim, has been active for over 25 years in the distribution of electronic components and devices, serving sectors including medical technology, event technology, industrial automation, and network and communication technology. In fiscal year 2024, GMS reported revenue of around EUR 19 million and a net income of about EUR 1.4 million.

Following the acquisition, expected to be consolidated from August 1, 2025, Voltabox has raised its 2025 forecast. The company now anticipates consolidated revenue from continuing operations between EUR 23 million and EUR 26 million, compared with the previous estimate of EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million. Revenue from discontinued operations is projected at around EUR 1.6 million, boosted by a one-off gain of EUR 2.6 million from the earlier sale of its high-voltage battery business.