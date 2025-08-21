Sinbon Electronics opens new facility in Mexico
Taiwanese electronic component design and integrated connector manufacturing solutions provider, has inaugurated its new facility in the Villa de Reyes Industrial Park, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
The new plant represents the first phase of Sinbon's three-phase development plan in the region. With an initial investment of USD 27 million and a production space of 12,000 square meters, the facility will focus on the manufacture of advanced wiring harnesses and interconnect systems for high-growth sectors in the Americas, including new energy, automotive, and medical industries.
Over the next three to five years, the company will invest a total of USD 50 million across three development phases, covering approximately 84,000 square meters of industrial land. Upon completion, the project is expected to create more than 700 high-tech jobs, bolster supply chain resilience, and strengthen localised service capabilities.
“We are committed to implementing sustainable, high-quality manufacturing processes that bring Taiwan’s innovation and production excellence to Mexico,” said Joy Wu, Vice President of Sinbon Electronics, in a press release. “Looking ahead, Sinbon will continue to expand its technological and production capacity, delivering superior products and services to customers in the Americas while driving regional industrial growth and transformation.”