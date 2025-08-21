Sinbon Electronics opens new facility in Mexico

The new plant represents the first phase of Sinbon's three-phase development plan in the region. With an initial investment of USD 27 million and a production space of 12,000 square meters, the facility will focus on the manufacture of advanced wiring harnesses and interconnect systems for high-growth sectors in the Americas, including new energy, automotive, and medical industries.

Over the next three to five years, the company will invest a total of USD 50 million across three development phases, covering approximately 84,000 square meters of industrial land. Upon completion, the project is expected to create more than 700 high-tech jobs, bolster supply chain resilience, and strengthen localised service capabilities.