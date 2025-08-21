Inbound raises $1 million to develop autonomous re-entry spacecraft

Indian space-tech startup Inbound Aerospace has raised over USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage investor Speciale Invest. Piper Serica also participated in the round.

The Chennai-based startup is developing autonomous, reusable re-entry vehicles to support in-orbit experiments, microgravity manufacturing and commercial space research.

The funding will be used to accelerate development of its first re-entry spacecraft, validate core sub-systems, and achieve critical design review milestones, according to a report by BW Disrupt.

“Microgravity environments are extremely hard to recreate on Earth,” said Aravind I B, Co-founder and CEO, Inbound Aerospace. “Our spacecraft is designed to enable cost-effective, repeatable, and safe return of payloads conducting in-orbit experiments and manufacturing — a capability that’s critical to unlocking the next wave of growth in the space economy.”