IMI completes sale of Czech Republic manufacturing facility

As disclosed on June 4, 2025, the transaction was executed through IMI’s subsidiary, Coöperatief IMI Europe U.A. After successful completion of all conditions pertinent to the transaction, the deal officially closed on July 31, 2025. The total consideration amounts to EUR 10 million – which is subject to post-closing adjustments.

This divestment is in line with IMI’s ongoing efforts to streamline its global manufacturing footprint. With this transaction, IMI says that it is better equipped to enhance operational efficiency, increase facility utilisation, and drive overall profitability in the region. High value customers that were previously managed by the Czech facility have been transferred into IMI’s Bulgaria and Serbia manufacturing sites.