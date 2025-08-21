Amphenol to acquire Trexon in a $1 billion deal

Trexon is a provider of high-reliability interconnect and cable assemblies primarily for the defence market. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and with facilities in the US and the UK, the company is expected to have 2025 sales and EBITDA margins of approximately USD 290 million and 26%, respectively.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement to add Trexon to the Amphenol family,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, in a press release. “Trexon’s unique portfolio of high-reliability cable assembly products will be highly complementary to our existing offerings in the defense market. We look forward to working in partnership with Trexon’s experienced management team to deliver additional high-technology solutions to our customers post closing.”

Amphenol says it will finance the transaction with cash on hand and expects to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions