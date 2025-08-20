VVDN expands manufacturing footprint into the UAE
VVDN Technologies, a provider of software, product engineering and electronics manufacturing services, is setting up a new manufacturing facility in the UAE as part of its global expansion strategy. The new facility is slated to be operational in four weeks.
The production facility will include PCB assembly, automated product assembly, mechanical manufacturing, testing and validation, and other critical verticals – catering to customers across the United States, Europe, and MENA region
The facility will support the manufacturing of a wide range of electronics products, including those in telecom, medtech, automotive, cameras, industrial automation and other high-tech solutions.
"VVDN's new manufacturing facility in UAE is a major milestone in our journey. The UAE presents a highly attractive environment for manufacturing, thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and growing local market. Positioned as a gateway between the East and West, the UAE enables seamless access to diverse markets. This expansion reflects VVDN's dedication to bringing manufacturing closer to its global clientele while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality, commercially competitive solutions with a quick-turnaround," says Gourab Basu, Sr Vice President, Manufacturing Commercials of VVDN Technologies in a press release.