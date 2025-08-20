INDIC expands into Europe with new office in Stockholm

The Stockholm office will serve as a regional hub, facilitating closer collaboration with existing and new European customers. The decision to locate the office in the Swedish capital was driven by strategic considerations, including proximity to key partners and the growing importance of the European market in INDIC’s global business.

“Europe is and will continue to be an important region for INDIC,” said Vivek Khanna, Managing Director and Founder of INDIC, in a statement to Evertiq. “We anticipate that much of INDIC's future business and partnerships will come from Europe.”

INDIC has built its operations to meet international EMS requirements and holds all major certifications expected by global clients. The company is also investing in digital transformation, having recently upgraded its ERP platform from SAP Business One to SAP S/4HANA, and is in the process of moving its manufacturing execution system (MES) to SAP Digital Manufacturing. INDIC will also implement SAP Document Management System (SAP DMS) to streamline documentation and compliance processes.

A significant portion of INDIC's current revenue already originates from Europe, according to Khanna, positioning the company well to expand further into the region.

“INDIC has excelled in meeting client expectations and will continue to do so for future European customers,” he added.

The European expansion comes as the company prepares for a major increase in production capacity. INDIC is currently building a new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, dedicated exclusively to global customers. The new plant is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2026.

Currently, INDIC operates over 275,000 square feet (25,500 square metres) of infrastructure and assembles more than 10.5 million PCBAs annually, placing upwards of 19.5 billion components per year, and employs over 1,400 persons, 80+ % of whom are women. The company has 200+ engineers, supporting product development, process optimisation, and quality systems. All these numbers will increase significantly with the new facility.

“INDIC has recently commissioned an ASM dual SMT pipeline at its existing plant which has already boosted surface mount capacity by 20-25%,” Khanna said. “These high-performance lines will be a core part of the new plant,” Khanna added.

In parallel with its European growth, INDIC is also planning to establish a presence in North America, with a sales office in Houston, Texas. This will help the company better support regional customers with local access and responsiveness,” Khanna said.

With its expanded manufacturing footprint and new European and North American bases, INDIC aims to further establish itself as a trusted EMS partner, delivering high-quality, flexible solutions for customers across industries.