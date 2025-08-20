India approves 4 projects in $530 million boost to chip making

The Indian government has approved four more semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with an additional cumulative investment of approximately INR 46 billion (about USD 530 million).

Six earlier projects approved under the ISM are under various stages of execution.

The four new proposals approved are from SiCSem, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions, and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies, the government announced in a media release. Projects by SiCSem and 3D Glass will be set up in the eastern state of Odisha. CDIL will expand its unit in the northern state of Punjab, and the ASIP facility will be set up in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

While 3D Glass Solutions is headquartered in the US, the other three companies are based in India.

The four projects are expected to generate 2034 skilled jobs along with many indirect jobs, the media release said.

Following the latest approvals, the total approved projects under ISM amounts to a cumulative investment of about USD 19 billion across 6 states.

SicSem is collaborating with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab, UK, to establish an integrated facility of SiC-based compound semiconductors in Info Valley, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, said to be the first commercial compound fab in the country, with an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and packaging capacity of 96 million units.

3D Glass Solutions will be setting up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This facility will bring advanced packaging technology to India, with a planned capacity of approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum.

ASIP will set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, under a technology tie-up with APACT, South Korea, with an annual capacity of 96 million units.

CDIL will expand its discrete semiconductor manufacturing facility in Mohali, Punjab. The proposed facility will manufacture high-power discrete semiconductor devices such as MOSFETs, IGBTs, schottky bypass diodes and transistors, both in silicon and silicon carbide. The annual capacity of this brownfield expansion will be to the tune of 158.38 million units, the media release said.