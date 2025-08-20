China’s Daimon raises $14M to develop tactile dexterity in robots

China-based startup Daimon Robotics has completed an Angel++ funding round, raising over RMB 100 million (about USD 14 million). The round was led by China Merchants Venture, with follow-on investments from Orient Renaissance Capital and Bridge Capital, according to a media release.

Over the past year, the company has successfully closed three consecutive funding rounds, with total financing reaching several hundred million RMB. The newly raised capital will be used to advance the engineering and large-scale application of high-resolution vision-based tactile perception and dexterous manipulation technologies.

The company has introduced a proprietary monochromatic light-based vision-based tactile solution.

Daimon Robotics has independently developed a vision-based tactile sensor featuring 40,000 sensing units per square centimeter. This high-density sensor is capable of capturing a wide range of multimodal data, including surface topology, texture, stiffness, slip, pressure and shear force.

Building on this advanced vision-based tactile perception technology, Daimon has developed a full-stack product portfolio that spans perception, manipulation, and learning. Key offerings include the DM-Tac W, a high-resolution vision-based tactile sensor capable of detecting texture, slip, and material compliance; the DM-Hand1, a dexterous robotic hand featuring an ultra-thin fingertip-integrated vision-based tactile sensor; and the DM-EXton, a wearable device designed for data collection and model training, the media release said.

“By integrating vision-based tactile sensing, Daimon’s solutions reduce the data volume required for manipulation models to just one-thousandth of previous levels — substantially expanding the range of executable task types while significantly increasing operational success rates,” the company said in the media release.

Daimon is headquartered in Shenzhen and operates a dedicated R&D center in Hong Kong.