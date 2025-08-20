Amber Group acquires controlling stake in Unitronics

Unitronics is a prominent global provider of industrial automation and control solutions. Its product portfolio includes Programmable Logic Controllers, HMIs, PLCs with integrated HMIs, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Servo Drives, SaaS platforms such as UniCloud, and IIoT solutions. The company recorded revenues of approximately USD 57 million in 2024, achieving EBITDA margins around 30%

The firm maintains a strong international footprint, with the US and European markets contributing approximately 55% and 40% of its sales, respectively. The acquisition is expected to leverage IL JIN Electronics' manufacturing expertise and pan-India presence to create operational synergies, accelerate innovation, and strengthen Unitronics' market position in India.

The acquisition aligns with Amber Group’s broader strategy to expand its industrial electronics offerings, localise manufacturing through backward integration, enhance competitiveness in India, and access key global markets amid rising demand for advanced automation and real-time data solutions.