Wipro looks to strengthen India’s PCB Ecosystem

The move aims to foster a resilient and innovation-driven electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India – supporting industries like telecommunications, automotive electronics, consumer devices, industrial systems, and AI infrastructure

The new facility in Karnataka, which is slated to begin production in 2026, will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates (CCLs) and related prepreg materials, backed by an investment of around INR 500 crore (about USD 57 million) — creating approximately 350 jobs

