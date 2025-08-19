Ad
Wipro looks to strengthen India’s PCB Ecosystem

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) has set up a new business division, Wipro Electronic Materials, as the company looks to manufacture high-performance base materials for PCBs.

The move aims to foster a resilient and innovation-driven electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India – supporting industries like telecommunications, automotive electronics, consumer devices, industrial systems, and AI infrastructure

The new facility in Karnataka, which is slated to begin production in 2026, will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates (CCLs) and related prepreg materials, backed by an investment of around INR 500 crore  (about USD 57 million) — creating approximately 350 jobs 
 

