Indian startup Olee Space secures $3 million in seed funding

Indian startup Olee Space has raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round led by Rockstud Capital along with support from other investors. The fresh funds will be allocated towards scaling production, boosting its quantum-secure communication protocols, and expanding its defense tech roadmap, the company said.

Based in Pune in the state of Maharashtra, Olee is a photonics and defense tech startup that builds next-generation systems in Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC), quantum-encrypted networking, and directed energy weapons. The company says it uses low-powered infrared laser beams to deliver fast and secure data links across land, air, sea and space.

“The initial plan to deploy these funds is to allocate 80% to hardware and 20% to opex,” said James Solomon, Founder & CEO of Olee Space, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

Olee is also in discussions with the Indian armed forces and allied forces for pilot programmes, the company said.

“This funding validates our belief that India can lead in photonics and laser-based technologies,” said Suman Hiremath, Co-Founder and COO, Olee Space. “We’re building not just for today, but for the future of national security, space, and strategic infrastructure.”