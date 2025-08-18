QCi awarded TFLN photonic chip contract by US’s NIST

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi), an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, has announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the US Department of Commerce, for the design and fabrication of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic integrated circuits (PICs).

In addition, the American company has received a chip order from a Fortune 500 science and technology company that provides advanced solutions across defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial markets, QCi said in a media release.

This is QCi’s first direct government contract for its TFLN foundry services and represents a key step in its plans to become a trusted US-based supplier of advanced photonic technologies. Together with this new commercial order, the contract builds on QCi’s prior quantum-related government subcontracts and underscores growing demand for domestic TFLN capabilities. The period of performance runs from June 16, 2025, through April 15, 2026.

The contract leverages QCi’s prototyping capabilities and foundry services to deliver photonic components on an accelerated timeline. The project scope includes design support and fabrication of TFLN-based PICs, with performance requirements focused on low optical-loss waveguides, high-performance modulators, and narrow-band filters, the media release said.

“QCi is proud to deliver advanced photonic solutions to market through our commercial foundry,” said Milan Begliarbekov, Chief Operating Officer of QCi. “Additionally, we’re pleased to add a leading Fortune 500 defense and technology contractor to our growing list of commercial customers, reinforcing the broad applicability of our TFLN platform across high-security, mission-critical environments.”