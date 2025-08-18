Mujin partners with integrators to expand adoption of its robotics OS

Japan’s Mujin, a developer of intelligent robotics systems that enable industrial robots to perform complex tasks, has announced the first wave of automation integrators to join its partner program. These early partners mark a milestone in Mujin’s aim to make advanced automation more accessible to end users by equipping experienced integrators with MujinOS, the same platform that has powered thousands of robotic systems globally, Mujin said in a media release.

Robotics system integrators include Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Convergix, CRG Automation, Mesh Automation, and RG Group, each bringing advanced knowledge of robotic systems deployment. On the material handling side, C&B Material Handling, Conveyco, and Honeywell Intelligrated are expanding the reach of MujinOS into complex warehouse and distribution environments.

With MujinOS in their toolkit, they are empowered to address high-mix production needs, solve unstructured logistics challenges, and reduce time-to-value for their customers.

MujinOS empowers integrators by removing traditional barriers to automation—eliminating the need for custom programming, manual calibration, and rigid system design. At its core is a real-time digital twin that continuously perceives, plans, and controls robotic systems, enabling consistent performance even in high-mix, high-variability environments. With MujinOS, integrators can rapidly design and deploy advanced automation applications—including palletizing, depalletizing, bin picking, and mobile robot coordination—while expanding into more complex and dynamic use cases that were previously too difficult or time-consuming to automate, the media release said.

“Through Machine Intelligence, MujinOS enables robotic systems to have higher throughput with better ROI for end users and their businesses,” said Ross Diankov, Mujin’s co-founder and CEO. “By giving trusted partners access to MujinOS, we’re enabling them to bring transformative automation to more factories and warehouses, faster than ever before. This is how we unlock the next generation of industrial robotics.”

“With the latest advancements to MujinOS, our partners have access to a powerful toolset—enabling everything from simple depalletizing to complex mixed-SKU palletizing,” says Mujin’s Vice President of Sales - Product, Ed Mullen. “By unlocking configurability across applications, hardware, and layouts, we’re helping integrators deploy automation faster, with more flexibility and scalability than ever before. We’re proud to partner with the best RSIs and MHIs in the industry to shape the future of industrial automation.”