Exail to supply navigation systems for naval UUVs to US firm

Exail, a French provider of navigation solutions, has secured a new contract with a US-based global defense player. The agreement involves the delivery of 100 Phins Compact Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) to equip Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Exail said in a media release.

Offering precise navigation capabilities, the Phins Compact INS ensures reliable performance in demanding environments and remains resilient to external signal disruptions. Its compact design enables rapid integration, allowing UUVs to carry out missions with flexibility and efficiency, even in dynamic and unpredictable maritime defense scenarios.

“We are grateful for our client’s trust in Exail technology. We are confident that our INS will deliver the precision and robustness required for UUVs to operate effectively across varied environments,” said Carlos Lopes, Sales Director at Exail. “Over the years, we’ve worked closely with our customers to develop a navigation suite that truly meets defense challenges. Today, our INS is a global benchmark in subsea navigation.”

Exail’s INS technology is deployed on a broad range of subsea autonomous vehicles worldwide, the media release said.

Exail is a high-tech industrial company specializing in cutting-edge robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies. Employing a workforce of 1500 people worldwide, the company conducts its business in over 80 countries. Exail was formed by ECA Group and iXblue joining forces in 2022. It is a subsidiary of Exail Technologies, a family-owned company. Last month Exail Technologies reported a 52% rise in second-quarter sales.