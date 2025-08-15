Ecolab to acquire Ovivo’s electronics business for $1.8 billion

US-based Ecolab has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ovivo’s Electronics business, a provider of ultra-pure water technologies for semiconductor manufacturing. Ecolab will pay approximately USD 1.8 billion in cash at the closing of the transaction, subject to customary adjustments, the company said in a media release.

Ovivo, headquartered in Canada, is expected to generate sales of USD 500 million in 2025 and currently employs more than 900 people worldwide.

The acquisition will strengthen Ecolab’s high-tech growth engine by bringing together Ovivo’s ultra-pure water technologies with Ecolab’s leading water solutions, digital technologies and global service capabilities.

The combined technology platform will enable Ecolab to expand its offerings to provide circular water management solutions for its microelectronics customers designed to significantly reduce fresh water use in their manufacturing process while maximizing chip production and quality, Ecolab said.

“Ovivo Electronics’ unique technologies deliver the world’s purest water, which is essential for manufacturing today’s most advanced microchips,” said Christophe Beck, chairman and CEO of Ecolab. “A single microelectronics fab can consume the drinking water needs of 17 million people per year. By integrating Ovivo’s ultra-pure water technologies with Ecolab’s global water, digital and service capabilities, we’re deepening our support for the fast-growing microelectronics and AI sectors. The combination will enhance our connection to high-tech customers and deliver a compelling circular water platform to maximize chip quality, performance and sustainability.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the parties obtaining regulatory clearance and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to generate double-digit returns and is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Ecolab’s sales growth, the media release said.

Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Ecolab offers water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. It has annual sales of USD 16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries.

Ovivo is owned by SKion Water, a global technology solution provider and plant manufacturer, supplying both municipal utilities and industrial water users. SKion Water is a subsidiary of SKion GmbH, the investment company of the German entrepreneur family Klatten, according to Ovivo’s website.