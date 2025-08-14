TTM Technologies names Edwin Roks as President and CEO

Edman will remain with the company as an advisor to the chairman through the end of the year to support the leadership transition. He will also continue to serve on TTM’s board of directors and government security committee beyond that period.

Roks most recently served as CEO of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated until April 2025. At Teledyne, he oversaw growth in digital imaging, technology advancement across the company’s portfolio, and integration of major acquisitions. His career includes extensive experience in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronics sectors.