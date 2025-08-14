TTM Technologies names Edwin Roks as President and CEO
TTM Technologies has appointed Edwin Roks, Ph.D., as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2025. Dr. Roks will succeed Thomas T. Edman, who will retire after serving as CEO since 2014.
Edman will remain with the company as an advisor to the chairman through the end of the year to support the leadership transition. He will also continue to serve on TTM’s board of directors and government security committee beyond that period.
Roks most recently served as CEO of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated until April 2025. At Teledyne, he oversaw growth in digital imaging, technology advancement across the company’s portfolio, and integration of major acquisitions. His career includes extensive experience in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronics sectors.
“We are excited to welcome Edwin to TTM as our next CEO and a member of our Board,” said Rex Geveden, Chair of the TTM Board of Directors, in a press release. “Edwin’s proven leadership, deep industry knowledge, strong technical and operational expertise, and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to guide TTM into its next phase of growth and innovation.”