Global semiconductor sales increase 7.8% from Q1 to Q2

Global sales were USD 59.9 billion during the month of June 2025, an increase of 19.6% compared to the June 2024 total of USD 50.1 billion and 1.5% more than sales in May 2025.

“Global chip sales remained strong in Q2 of this year, outpacing sales from Q1 by 8% and topping Q2 sales from last year by nearly 20%,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year market growth was driven by increased sales in the Asia Pacific and Americas markets, and annual global growth is projected for the second half of the year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in June were up in Asia Pacific/All Other (34.2%), the Americas (24.1%), China (13.1%), and Europe (5.3%), but down in Japan (-2.9%). Month-to-month sales in June increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (5.8%) and China (0.8%), but decreased slightly in the Americas (-0.2%), Europe (-0.7%), and Japan (-1.7%).