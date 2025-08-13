Leadership change at Koh Young Europe

Operational leadership of the European subsidiary will now be shared by Solin Ahmad and Michael Zahn, both long-standing and experienced members of the KYE team. The company describes this dual leadership as a “strategic milestone” intended to support continued growth in a rapidly evolving global market.

Eppinger, who is retiring after 49 years in the electronics industry, will remain with Koh Young as a Senior Consultant for the next two years, providing guidance and support where needed.