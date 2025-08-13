Leadership change at Koh Young Europe
Koh Young Europe (KYE) has announced a leadership change as Harald Eppinger steps down from his role as General Manager, a position he has held for 16 years.
Operational leadership of the European subsidiary will now be shared by Solin Ahmad and Michael Zahn, both long-standing and experienced members of the KYE team. The company describes this dual leadership as a “strategic milestone” intended to support continued growth in a rapidly evolving global market.
Eppinger, who is retiring after 49 years in the electronics industry, will remain with Koh Young as a Senior Consultant for the next two years, providing guidance and support where needed.
“Having reached retirement age after 49 years in the electronics industry, it gives me great confidence to see the future of KYE in such capable hands,” Eppinger says in a press release. “Solin and Michael have been passionate team members for many years. They are highly qualified, full of ideas, and ready to take responsibility — to lead the team and shape the future of KYE.”