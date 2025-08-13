Indian startup Xovian raises $2.5 million to build RF satellites

Indian spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace has raised USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding to launch an AI-native RF satellite infrastructure for real-time global intelligence.

The round was led by Piper Serica and Turbostart, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and support from Eaglewings Ventures.

With this funding, the Bengaluru-based company plans to launch its first indigenous multi-frequency RF sensor in space, expand its engineering capacity, and scale towards delivering sovereign RF intelligence from India to the world, Xovian said in a post on LinkedIn.

“With this funding, Xovian Aerospace will launch its multi-frequency RF payload aboard ISRO’s launch vehicle to validate its indigenously developed core sensing technology,” the company said in a statement. “This will be followed by the development and deployment of its nanosatellite. The initial customer pilots and data trials are slated for 2026.”