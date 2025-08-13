Indian startup Xovian raises $2.5 million to build RF satellites
With this funding, the Bengaluru-based spacetech company plans to launch its first indigenous multi-frequency RF sensor in space, expand its engineering capacity, and scale towards delivering sovereign RF intelligence.
Indian spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace has raised USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding to launch an AI-native RF satellite infrastructure for real-time global intelligence.
The round was led by Piper Serica and Turbostart, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and support from Eaglewings Ventures.
With this funding, the Bengaluru-based company plans to launch its first indigenous multi-frequency RF sensor in space, expand its engineering capacity, and scale towards delivering sovereign RF intelligence from India to the world, Xovian said in a post on LinkedIn.
“With this funding, Xovian Aerospace will launch its multi-frequency RF payload aboard ISRO’s launch vehicle to validate its indigenously developed core sensing technology,” the company said in a statement. “This will be followed by the development and deployment of its nanosatellite. The initial customer pilots and data trials are slated for 2026.”
“Legacy satellites are blind to the world’s most dynamic threats – RF is where the action is,” said Ankit Bhateja, co-founder of Xovian, according to a report by Business Standard. “We are building the nervous system for Earth: Satellites that listen, AI that understands, and infrastructure that helps governments and enterprises act in real time.”