Precoplat and MicroCirtec Merge

MicroCirtec has been fully integrated into Precoplat, resulting in the dissolution of MicroCirtec as an independent company. All business relationships, rights, and obligations previously held by MicroCirtec have now been transferred to Precoplat.

“By concentrating on Precoplat as a strong brand, we are bundling our expertise – and will be able to advise our customers even better and more specifically in the future,” says Andreas Brüggen, Managing Director of Precoplat, in a press release.

Katharina Völker, also Managing Director, emphasised continuity, stating, “For our customers, this step means continuity and reliability. Together with our dedicated team, we want to ensure our high quality standards while simultaneously being able to respond flexibly to new requirements.”

Customers and partners of MicroCirtec will experience no disruption in daily business operations. Existing contracts remain valid, contact details and business addresses are unchanged, and the production of PCB will continue at the same Krefeld location.

The new corporate structure is designed to enable enhanced digital continuity, clearer external communication, and optimised internal processes. The merger aims to strengthen Precoplat's position as a reliable, precise, and customer-focused provider of PCB solutions.