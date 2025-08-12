JAKA Robotics Japan establishes a facility in Toyohashi City

JAKA Robotics Japan, the subsidiary of Chinese company, JAKA Robotics — which specializes in the development and production of collaborative robots for use in the manufacturing industry — has established a robot assembly and inspection plant and showroom in Toyohashi City, Japan.

The company’s aim is to strengthen its localized services in Japan and the Asia-Pacific market through further on-site initiatives and regional collaboration, according to a media release.

JAKA Robotics Japan was established in Shanghai in 2014. To enhance technical support for existing clients and expand its sales channels, the company was established in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture in May 2023. It has built strong partnerships with major companies, particularly in the automotive sector, and its products have been adopted in over ten key processes in automobile manufacturing.

In expanding its operations in Japan, JETRO’s (Japan External Trade Organization) Invest Japan Business Support Center (IBSC) provided comprehensive support to the company, including providing information on acquiring factory land, introduction of real estate properties, meeting arrangements with recruitment agencies, visa consultation services, information on subsidies, introduction to the Nagoya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and public relations support, the media release said.