ASMPT to close its Shenzhen manufacturing operations

The plant, operated by ASMPT Equipment (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., is part of the company's Semiconductor Solutions Segment, and the closure will affect around 950 employees. ASMPT said the move is intended to optimise its global supply chain, improving cost competitiveness, agility, and resilience in response to shifting market conditions and customer requirements.

The company stated that it will provide support to affected staff and pledged to handle the transition with “fairness, dignity and respect.”

ASMPT emphasised in a press release that its other global manufacturing operations remain unaffected and that supply chain arrangements are in place to ensure uninterrupted product delivery.

According to the company, the decision aligns with its focus on operational efficiency, responsible business practices, and sustainable long-term growth.