QuamCore, an Israel-based deep-tech startup tackling quantum computing’s scalability challenges, has announced a USD 26 million Series A, bringing total funding to USD 35 million. The round was led by Sentinel Global, with participation from Arkin Capital, as well as existing investors Viola Ventures, Earth & Beyond Ventures, Surround Ventures, Rhodium, and Qbeat. The Israel Innovation Authority contributed a USD 4 million non-dilutive grant.

QuamCore has developed a fully designed and simulated architecture capable of scaling to 1 million qubits — in a single cryostat. This milestone fundamentally changes the economics of quantum computing by eliminating the need for massive multi-cryostat infrastructure, the company said in a media release.

“From day one, we focused on the minimum viable system to unlock real-world quantum advantage — and that number is 1 million qubits,” said Alon Cohen, CEO of QuamCore. “We chose to radically rethink the architecture of the most mature and performant platform: superconducting qubits. The result is a blueprint that can scale, stay compact, and remain aligned with where the industry is already headed.”

“QuamCore’s team has done what no one else has: built a practical, scalable roadmap to a million-qubit machine using superconducting technology — the most advanced and commercially promising platform in quantum today,” said Dror Sharon, Partner at Sentinel Global. “Their architectural innovation is a leap forward, not just in hardware, but in how we think about scaling quantum systems in the real world.”

“Quantum computing is now governed by scaling limits, not qubit fidelity. By embedding ultra‑low‑power superconducting control logic inside the cryostat, QuamCore removes the thermal bottleneck that throttles today’s systems and charts a credible path to a single‑cryostat, million‑qubit machine,” said Nir Arkin, CEO of Arkin Capital. “That density will rewrite quantum economics and unlock markets we expect to be worth trillions of dollars. We’re proud to back this team.”

QuamCore’s innovation lies in tightly integrating superconducting digital control logic directly into the cryostat. This reduces the cabling burden by orders of magnitude and eliminates the primary thermal bottleneck that has blocked large-scale adoption. The design also includes built-in error correction, a critical feature for achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing, the media release said.

With this funding, the company will move from design to fabrication of its first-generation processors, establish a dedicated quantum lab, and scale up operations.