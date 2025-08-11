Jeh raises $11M to advance next-gen aerospace manufacturing

Jeh Aerospace, a startup with operations in the US and India, has raised USD 11 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investor General Catalyst.

In just 18 months since its seed round, Jeh Aerospace has scaled to a team of over 100, delivered more than 100,000 flight-critical components and tools, and secured USD 100 million in long-term contracts with global aerospace firms, according to a media release.

Jeh is building precision manufacturing powered by software-defined manufacturing. This approach utilises advanced software, automation and AI to create flexible and reliable factories that can scale to meet the aerospace industry’s most challenging demands, delivering high quality.

A strategic investment from IndiGo Ventures, the venture capital arm of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced in July 2025, reflects Jeh Aerospace’s growth in innovative manufacturing. This investment, part of IndiGo Ventures’ first fund close, underscores Jeh’s ability to deliver trusted solutions to global aerospace companies, the media release said.

“We are redefining aerospace manufacturing with software-driven precision, ensuring that high-quality parts are delivered reliably and on time,” said Vishal R. Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, Jeh Aerospace. “This funding from Elevation Capital and General Catalyst will allow us to build mega factories and enhance our technology while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our global customers.”

“Jeh has demonstrated exceptional execution and built a truly differentiated approach to aerospace manufacturing,” said Ashray Iyengar, Principal, Elevation Capital. “Their software-defined manufacturing model addresses a fundamental challenge in the industry - the need for both precision and agility in production. What impresses us most is their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with deep manufacturing expertise, creating a solution that the global aerospace supply chain desperately needs.”

Jeh Aerospace leverages friend-shoring to combine access to the US market with India’s talent pool. The company plans to further expand its presence and operations in both regions to serve global customers.