China’s Sungrow deploys 60MWh BESS in Finland

Sungrow, a China-based PV inverters and energy storage systems provider, has successfully deployed a 60MWh battery storage project in Simo, Finland. This project, one of the northernmost battery power plants in the world, supports Finland’s renewable energy grid and is part of the FRV AmpTank joint venture. The company is developing battery storage projects for both short-duration and long-duration storage at multiple locations.

This BESS project is located less than 100 km south of the Arctic Circle and is made up of 26 Sungrow PowerTitan battery containers. With a power output of 30MW and a storage capacity of 60MWh, this installation will play a vital role in stabilizing the local grid as renewable energy sources like wind and solar are increasingly integrated, Sungrow said in a media release.

Sungrow’s PowerTitan is a liquid-cooled BESS, designed for utility-scale applications. The battery system delivers high reliability and efficiency under challenging weather conditions, ensuring stability for Finland’s renewable energy grid, the company said.

The BESS is built in a 20-foot container. The compact and efficient setup allows for the batteries to be delivered pre-assembled in shipping containers, making installation both fast and effortless, and can be installed back-to-back without losing performance.

“There were two main reasons why we selected Sungrow. The first was technical reliability. Sungrow’s technology convinced us that it would perform reliably under all conditions,” said Hannu Koivusalo, Chairman of AmpTank. “The second key factor was long-term reliability, specifically maintenance, servicing, and related support, where Sungrow offered us a very competitive package.”