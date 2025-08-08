Turning PCB and EMS waste into a strategic resource

European regulations enacted strict rules for the recycling and disposal of e-waste — not only to curb illegal shipments abroad but also to ensure that valuable raw materials remain available for the EU market. For PCB manufacturers, EMS companies, and OEMs, this regulatory framework presents not just compliance requirements but also business opportunities.

Following the presentation, Evertiq spoke briefly with Co-CEO Felix Kolbe of MPM Environment Intelligence about where those opportunities lie.

“One of the main points,” he explained, “is to save raw materials for the EU market.” By recovering metals and other valuable elements from both domestically produced and imported materials, recyclers can reintroduce them into European industry, reducing reliance on external suppliers. “If we recycle the imported material,” Kolbe added, “we have more raw materials in the end. So it's a good opportunity to save this material in our area.”

For companies looking to turn waste management into a competitive edge, Kolbe’s advice was direct: “They have to send us their material.” MPM connects with potential partners at events like Evertiq Expo, online, or through referrals from clients.

Looking ahead, Kolbe sees the industry’s mindset evolving.

“Awareness, especially in the EMS and PCB industry, is growing more and more — awareness for the material, for the waste, for the environment.” While he stressed that environmental responsibility comes first, he acknowledged that material value is an important driver. “We have to recover the value and bring it back to our market,” he concluded.

With both environmental imperatives and economic incentives aligned, MPM’s message was clear: in Europe’s tightening regulatory landscape, waste is not just a byproduct — it’s a resource.

Evertiq Expo will return later this year, with the next stop in Gothenburg, Sweden, on September 4, 2025.