SIA: Hope tariff exemptions, trade deals ensure US chip leadership

The US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) said it was keen to learn more about President Donald Trump’s semiconductor tariff plans and it hoped that tariff exemptions would benefit the US chip industry.

America needed to be a “cost-competitive location” to develop and produce chips, the SIA said in a statement.

“We are eager to learn more about the President’s plan for semiconductor tariffs, including the scope and structure of exemptions for companies manufacturing in the US. Trade is critical to American semiconductor leadership. And so we hope the tariff exemptions and future trade deals are designed to ensure the US semiconductor industry retains its pole position in the race to be the most globally competitive,” said SIA President and CEO John Neuffer. “We look forward to working with the Administration to shape global trade initiatives to ensure American semiconductor leadership for many years to come.”

Trump said this week that he plans to impose 100% tariffs on imported semiconductors but indicated he would not charge companies that commit to making chips in the US.

“If you have made a commitment to build or are in the process of building, as many are, there is no tariff,” Trump said. “If for some reason you say you are building and you don’t build, we go back and add it up, it accumulates, and we will charge you at a later date. You have to pay.”

The US imported over USD 60 billion worth of semiconductors last year. Leading suppliers include Taiwan, Malaysia, the EU, South Korea and Japan.

To avoid the steep tariffs, Apple has pledged an additional USD 100 billion investment in US manufacturing, bringing Apple’s total commitment to USD 600 billion. Other tech firm like TSMC, Nvidia and Samsung have also announced significant US investments.