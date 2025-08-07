The facility marks Ventec’s first production base in Southeast Asia. It will focus on producing copper foil substrates and adhesive sheets, with trial production slated for Q1 2026 and full-scale mass production expected in Q2 2026. Future capacity expansions will be based on market demand.

“The construction of the production base in Thailand will further optimise the company's global supply chain layout, significantly enhance production capacity and service capabilities, and provide customers with more efficient and high-quality solutions,” says Yu-Tzu Wang, chairman at Ventec, in a press release.

Ventec’s global manufacturing network already includes facilities in Suzhou, Shenzhen, Jiangyin, and Taiwan in China, as well as in the UK, Germany, and the United States.

Thailand’s growing role as a hub for PCB manufacturing — supported by a mature upstream, midstream, and downstream supply chain — was a key factor in the company’s decision. The country is also a major centre for international automotive manufacturing, offering a complete ecosystem for related industries.

Once operational, the Thai plant will not only strengthen Ventec’s position in thermal metal substrate materials, but also boost its market penetration in sectors such as automotive headlights, non-lighting thermal management, ultra-high frequency radar, and aerospace applications.