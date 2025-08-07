SAP Labs India unveils $225 million campus in Bengaluru

SAP Labs India has unveiled a €194 million (about USD 225 million) innovation hub in Bengaluru to boost enterprise AI and application development.

The 41-acre India Innovation Park in Devanahalli, Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka will be developed in phases. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 14,000 people, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“This new campus…will strengthen Karnataka’s position as India’s innovation workforce engine,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “It marks a significant milestone in our mission to create high-value jobs and opportunities for our youth.”

“The [Innovation Park] is designed to bring together our customers, partners, academia, startups, and communities. For us, this is the beating heart of co-innovation,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD of SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services at SAP.

The SAP Labs India Innovation Park will play a key role in enabling SAP’s global customers to unlock business value through enterprise-grade AI, data and application development, driven from India, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

“This campus is a strategic asset in SAP’s global portfolio,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for Customer Services and Delivery. “It is a global innovation hub that will help our customers move from insight to action.”

With over 17,000 employees across India, the country is one of SAP’s largest talent hubs outside its German headquarters.