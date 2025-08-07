Lyten to acquire Northvolt's remaining European assets

The deal includes Northvolt's factory operations in Skellefteå in northern Sweden, as well as its R&D facility in Västerås.

Adding to this, the US company is also acquiring Northvolt Drei in Germany and is said to be close to acquiring Northvolt's Canadian factory, according to a report from Sveriges Radio.

Speaking to Swedish Radio News, Lyten CEO Dan Cook said the company intends to resume operations at both sites promptly after the agreement is finalised. The CEO also stated that the company is interested in recruiting former Northvolt employees.

As previously reported, Lyten has already acquired Northvolt’s Dwa ESS operations in Gdansk, Poland, a 25,000 square metre battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing and R&D facility.

Northvolt North America states in a press release that while certain aspects related to North American operations are still under review, "Lyten has signalled a clear interest in Northvolt North America, recognising the strategic importance of the North American battery value chain."