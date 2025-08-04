Spire awarded European Space Agency contract for weather data

Spire Global, a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) under the Third Party Mission (TPM) programme to supply historical weather data collected by its satellites.

Under the programme, European researchers will have access to Spire’s historical Earth intelligence data, including GNSS-Reflectometry and Polarimetric Radio Occultation data, to support cutting-edge science and the development of operational applications. These datasets provide insight on sea ice, soil moisture and precipitation, amongst other climate variables, according to a media release.

“The TPM programme supports Spire in delivering novel Earth observation products to the Earth science community in Europe,” said Matthieu Talpe, a Remote Sensing Product Engineer at Spire. “Our datasets are already shaping the future of climate research, enabling breakthroughs like enhanced weather forecasts at ECMWF, the world’s premier weather forecasting institution. We can’t wait to see how researchers leverage this data to address global challenges.”

“Through our Third Party Mission programme, we aim to empower Europe’s scientific community with access to high-impact commercial Earth observation data,” said Peggy Fischer, Third Party Missions Manager at the European Space Agency. “We’re proud to work with Spire to make its GNSS-Reflectometry and Polarimetric Radio Occultation data available to the European scientific community, helping advance both research and pre-operational Earth observation capabilities across the continent.”

Headquartered in the US, Spire has offices across the US, Canada, the UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore.